The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted permission to operate inter-state helicopter services, under the existing 75 per cent Helicopter Subsidy Scheme for two new routes.

The two new routes are - Churachandpur in Manipur with Aizawl, Mizoram and Kangpokpi/Senapati in Manipur with Dimapur, Nagaland.

It is to be mentioned here that the Helicopter Service was one of the immediate demands made to Amit Shah by ITLF when he visited Churachandpur on May 30, 2023.



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The ITLF delegation reminds the Home Minister of the helicopter service during their recent visit.

The notification from the MHA reads, "In principle, approval is granted for additional flying hours to the State in case the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of these two new routes given the extraordinary circumstances. However, a specific proposal for enhancement of flying hours may be submitted to MHA, if so required."