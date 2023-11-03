Meetei Leepun Pramot was reportedly shot at while he was driving a car near Shija Hospital in Manipur on November 3.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 7.10 AM today, however, the chief escaped unhurt.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier, the United Nations Human Rights has raised concerns over the vandalisation of activist Babloo Loitongbam's residence in Manipur.



Also Read: Manipur: UN Human Rights accuses Meitei outfits of attack on Babloo Loitongbam's residence

What is more, is that the UN Human Rights has squarely blamed local outfits Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tengol behind the incident.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the UN Human Rights stated: "We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable."

This reaction comes after unknown miscreants allegedly stormed the residence of Human Rights Alert director Babloo Loitongbam, located at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai under Imphal West district on October 5 and vandalised a number of household properties.