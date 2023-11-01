A mob on Wednesday tried to gherao a Manipur Police office complex demanding arms in Imphal, the capital of the restive state, prompting the authorities to order the firing of several rounds in the air and withdraw curfew relaxations in two districts, officials said.

The Manipur government has withdrawn the daily curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm in Imphal East and West districts "with immediate effect owing to developing law and order situation", according to an official order.

The decision came following the attempt by a group of people to gherao the 1st Manipur Rifles complex, close to Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s Office in Imphal West district, demanding weapons.

Security forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob, officials said. Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an on-duty sub-divisional police officer at Moreh town was shot dead by tribal militants on Tuesday morning.



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During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was under control with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Bishnupur, Moreh and Tengnoupal areas in which 01 (one) bunker was dismantled in Imphal-West by security forces.

On 01.11.2023, during the search operations by security forces at Moreh, Tengnoupal district, 44 persons were detained by the security forces at Moreh, Tengnoupal district out of which 32(thirty-two) persons were found to be Myanmarese/Burmese. Further, 10(ten) Myanmarese citizens from Moreh were taken to Foreigner Detention Centre, Sajiwa.

Movement of 261 vehicles along NH-37 and 191 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 132 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1861 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Appeal is made to general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.