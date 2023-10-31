In a shocking incident that unfolded on October 31, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand, stationed in Moreh, was allegedly shot dead by suspected Kuki militants. The incident occurred at Moreh Ward No. 7, Eastern Shine School Ground, under Tengnoupal district, at approximately 9:30 am.

According to sources, the suspected Kuki militants ambushed the Moreh Police team while they were overseeing the cleaning of ground for helicopter landing

SDPO Ch. Anand Kumar sustained serious injuries during the ambush. Reports indicate that a sniper's bullet passed through his stomach, resulting in his demise.