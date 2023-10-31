Manipur violence: Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand shot dead in suspected Kuki militant ambush
Chingtham Anand, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh, Manipur, was reportedly killed in a suspected Kuki militant ambush. The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.
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Manipur violence: Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand shot dead in suspected Kuki militant ambush
In a shocking incident that unfolded on October 31, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand, stationed in Moreh, was allegedly shot dead by suspected Kuki militants. The incident occurred at Moreh Ward No. 7, Eastern Shine School Ground, under Tengnoupal district, at approximately 9:30 am.
According to sources, the suspected Kuki militants ambushed the Moreh Police team while they were overseeing the cleaning of ground for helicopter landing
SDPO Ch. Anand Kumar sustained serious injuries during the ambush. Reports indicate that a sniper's bullet passed through his stomach, resulting in his demise.
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