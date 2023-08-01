Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, on behalf of the Manipur violence hearing case told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that most of the unclaimed bodies are those of the infiltrators who came to India with certain agenda.

This comes after CJI asked the solicitor general that those raped and murdered are our people and hence should make this right.

Further, on the request of the solicitor general to keep the matter for Monday (August 7), the Supreme Court has ordered the Manipur DGP to remain personally present before the court on Monday at 2 pm.



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The Supreme Court has also summoned the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) and requested his personal presence on Monday to explain the reasons for the 'tardy' investigation conducted in cases of heinous nature. The apex court has also asked the DGP to submit tabulated data of FIRs categorised based on the nature of offences.

'We will decide the future course of action on that day,' the Supreme Court stated.

On August 1, 2023, a bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, is hearing a batch of petitions concerning the violence in Manipur.