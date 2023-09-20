The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) on September 20 has expressed its strong condemnation and reiterated a stern warning against the alleged unexpected and unwarranted actions of fully armed Kuki Militants, who have been engaging in acts such as stopping and threatening innocent commuters and passengers, as well as intimidating workers involved in restoration and repairing work along the Imphal-Ukhrul route.

In a press statement released September 20, the Tangkhul Naga Long , representing the Tangkhul Naga community stated its longstanding tolerance towards provocative and unconcerned behavior exhibited by the militants on multiple occasions. Despite being wronged, the community had exercised maximum restraint, prioritizing the preservation of peace and tranquility in the region.

The Tangkhul Naga Long now calls for an immediate end to these acts of public nuisance within their jurisdiction, which has traditionally been characterized by peace and tolerance, even in the midst of ongoing unrest.

The statement issued a strict warning to those involved, asserting that any untoward incidents resulting from their provocations would be solely the responsibility of the perpetrators. They would be held accountable for all the undesirable consequences that may ensue. The Tangkhul Naga Long also urged Kuki villagers residing along the Ukhrul-Imphal highway to take serious note of these incidents and to put an end to such nuisances. Failure to do so could lead to shared blame in the event of any further untoward incidents.