The Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 6 has decided to withdraw its support from the government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in Manipur. The decision comes amid mounting criticism of the government's handling of escalating violence in the state, which has claimed over 160 lives.

The Kuki People's Alliance, with two Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the Manipur Assembly, conveyed its decision to part ways with the ruling coalition. The move poses a major challenge for the N. Biren Singh-led government, which now faces a political crisis.

The KPA's decision to withdraw its support follows a series of violent clashes that rocked Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts on May 3. The march aimed to protest against the Metei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tensions escalated further with clashes erupting over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land. The complex demographic landscape of Manipur adds to the sensitivity of the issue, with Meiteis constituting around 53 percent of the state's population, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, tribes like Nagas and Kukis, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the population, primarily inhabit the hill districts.

The Kuki People's Alliance cited the current conflagration and the government's handling of the situation as reasons for its decision to withdraw support. A statement issued by the KPA emphasized that continued support for the incumbent government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had become unfruitful and, consequently, the alliance's support to the Manipur government is now null and void.