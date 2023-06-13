North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chief Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, where he will meet with Kuki civil society groups among others on June 14.

Earlier on June 12, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma met with leaders of Kuki rebel factions who are subject to a cease-fire agreement and discussed ways to restore peace in Manipur on June 11.

In Guwahati, four SoO leaders under the umbrella of the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front met with Dr Sarma.

Also Read: We trust Himanta Biswa Sarma on finding a solution: Kuki rebel group

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Aaron Kipgen, Spokesperson for UPF said, "Yesterday KNO and UPF held a meeting with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...Dr. Seilen Haokip, Spokesperson for KNO was also in the meeting."

On the otherhand, ST Thangboi Kipgen, chairman of UPF and David Hangshing was also part of the meeting.

Further Kipgen said, "We trust CM Sarma and working closely with the Union Home Minister as to how to bring in solution to this ongoing issue in Manipur so we will wait and seek how things will go forward," he added.

Four SoO group leaders attended the lengthy meeting, two from the KNO and two from the UPF.

The meeting follows the NEDA Convenor's visit to Imphal, where he met with state Chief Minister Biren Singh, MLAs, and Valley civil society representatives.