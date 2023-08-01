A delegation from the Northeast Students Organisation (NESO) departed for Manipur on August 1 morning to assess the situation and facilitate efforts to establish lasting peace in the violence-affected region. The delegation is slated to engage with leaders from both communities involved in the conflict as part of their mission. Additionally, they plan to meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and visit relief camps during their visit.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, the Chief Adviser of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and a member of the NESO delegation, exclusively spoke to India Today NE, sharing their intentions for the trip. He stated, "Two NESO teams are already present in Manipur since the eruption of tension. We will meet with civil society groups from both communities and visit the relief camps. Our objective is to expedite the process of promoting unity between the communities."

Before commencing their journey, NESO President Samuel Jyrwa reaffirmed the importance of their visit to Manipur, even with an existing NESO team on-site. The organization has maintained constant communication with leaders from both communities in Manipur. The visit stands as a continued effort by NESO to foster peace and harmony, further strengthening the longstanding relationship between different communities in the region.