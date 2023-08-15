Refuting reports of a Meitei woman being allegedly gangraped by miscreants on May 3, 2023, the Ngathal village authority furnished a clarification claiming that not a single Meitei person living the village was harmed after violence broke out.

Claiming that the rape victim once resided in Ngathal village under Churachandpur district with her family, the village authority in a press note stated that the victim had left Ngathal with her husband five years ago as she had incurred huge debts. The family since then had not returned to the village. “In the village of Ngathal and its satellite village like Kanaan Veng, all the Meitei people were safely evacuated except one lady aged about 70 years and her two sons aged about 50 years, and about 35 years, who are both mentally handicapped. These Meetei family were looked after and cared by the authorities of Kanaan Veng including her safety as also her sons. Finally, they were safely evacuated”, claimed Ngathal village authority in its press note.

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The Ngathal village authority also claimed that most of the Meitei families residing in Churachandpur district and surrounding areas were safely sheltered at various places by the local people and that not even a single Meitei person was harmed.

The village authority has expressed dismay over reports of rape of a Meitei woman near Khumujamba on May 3, 2023. It also reiterated that not even a hair of a single Meitei person was harmed when violence broke out in the state.