The High Court of Manipur has issued an order August 3 in connection with Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 33 of 2023 (International Meeteis Forum Vs State of Manipur & ors), directing both the State and Central Governments, law enforcement agencies, and the public to maintain the status quo ante of the disputed land. The court has also urged the authorities to take effective measures to control the law and order situation surrounding the land in question.

In light of the ongoing dispute, the court has further instructed the Central and State Governments, along with respondents No. 11 & 12 and any aggrieved parties, to engage in an effort to reach an amicable settlement. The private respondents and representatives of the Kuki-Zo community have been given the liberty to apply for land allotment for burial purposes within one week.

During a media briefing at the Auditorium of DIPR, Manipur, Law & Legislative Affairs Minister, Th. Basantakumar Singh, shed light on a letter from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. The letter called on all concerned parties to uphold peace and communal harmony. The Government of India expressed its commitment to resolving the issue of last rites for those who lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur within seven days.

Minister Th. Basantakumar appealed to the public to seek authentic information and refrain from relying on rumors. Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Manipur, accompanied the Education Minister during the press briefing.