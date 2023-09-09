The Kuki community in Kangpokpi District has decided to break with tradition by refraining from hoisting black flags and wearing black attire on the solemn occasion of Sahnit Ni, the well-known Kuki's Black Day, observed on September 13.

Prominent civil society organizations, intellectuals, and Kuki leaders gathered on September 5 at Kangpokpi District Headquarters for a pivotal meeting to discuss the observance of Sahnit Ni, commonly known as the Kuki Black Day. The meeting, organized by the Sadar Hills Chiefs' Association Kangpokpi District, including its cabinet and advisory board, aimed to promote peace and unity.

In a bold move towards reconciliation, the attendees resolved to mark September 13 as a "Prayer Day for Peace" in Kangpokpi District, veering away from the mass gatherings and traditional practices of the past.

The resolution also includes a commitment to refrain from displaying "Black Flags" in households and along roadways, as well as abandoning the customary black attire.