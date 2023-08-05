A delegation of NPP MPs of Meghalaya and NPP MLAs of Manipur led by Agatha Sangma, Member of Lok Sabha, Meghalaya met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the Parliament House on August 4.

During the meeting a copy of the resolution taken under the leadership of Shri Conrad K Sangma Honourable National President of National People’s Party and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, and signed by the NPP MLAs of Manipur along with Preston Tensong, Honourable National Vice President and Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and James Sangma, National General Secretary NPP submitted to the Union Home Minister.



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The team appealed to Amit Shah to take immediate effective impactful measures to restore normalcy and peace in Manipur and to provide adequate relief and rehabilitation materials to ensure safety and livelihood for those who have been affected by the present crisis in Manipur.

The team also assured that the National People’s Party will extend all possible help in restoring peace and harmony in Manipur and in providing support in terms of relief and rehabilitation materials for the welfare of the victims of the present crisis in Manipur.

Dr Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya, M. Rameshwar Singh, NPP MLA of 37 Kakching AC Manipur and Sheikh Nurool Hassan NPP MLA of 4 Khetrigao AC, Manipur also accompanied the delegation.