The President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan, has raised concerns about the ongoing crisis in Manipur, stating that central leaders seem less bothered due to the state's limited representation in Parliament.

Neeraj Kundan, who has been in Imphal for the past two days to assess the situation in strife-torn Manipur, expressed his disappointment over the lack of serious concern from the central government. The crisis has been persisting for almost three months, yet neither the central nor state leaders have been able to effectively address the issues at hand.

In his observations, Kundan pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the crisis only after more than 70 days, triggered by the circulation of a disturbing video showing a naked parade. He suggested that if Manipur had a larger share of MP seats in Parliament, the central leaders would have taken more prompt and decisive action to resolve the crisis.

During his visit to Manipur, Kundan's primary objective was to interact with the students' community and identify their challenges. He found that students were facing numerous difficulties, including a lack of basic necessities for their studies, financial constraints hindering their ability to afford transportation charges, and the absence of internet access, which poses a significant challenge when competing with students from other states.

Kundan appealed to both the state government and central leaders to address the ongoing crisis without further delay, as the futures of many students are at stake. He also extended his condolences to the affected victims, highlighting the need for swift and effective action to bring stability and relief to the troubled region.