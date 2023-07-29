A delegation of 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 16 different parties, united under the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, has reached Imphal, Manipur, for a two-day visit to address the concerns of the people. Spearheaded by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation aims to represent the demands and grievances of the public in Manipur.

Gaurav Gogoi, who is leading the delegation, expressed their commitment to hear the public's voice and present their concerns at the highest level. "We want the public's demand to be heard, and we are going to represent the demand of the people. We have come to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur and address their pressing issues," he said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, another prominent member of the delegation, emphasized the importance of conducting surveys and discussions among themselves before making any decisions. "We have several demands from the Governor, and we want to conduct a thorough survey and have in-depth discussions to understand the ground realities before taking any call," he stated.

According to reports, from Imphal, they will go by a chopper to Churachandpur due to security issues. As only one helicopter is available, the members of the delegation would be divided into two teams, and the chopper will make two trips to ferry them

The visit comes amid rising concerns over communal tensions and violence that have affected the region in recent times. The delegation's primary objective is to gain first-hand insights into the ground reality, bridge gaps, and find a path towards unity and harmony.