The brutal killing of three Meitei civilians in Kwakta Lamkhai on August 5 under Bishnupur district has triggered strong condemnation and widespread anger among womenfolk in Manipur. In a display of protest, women took to the streets, burning effigies of central leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Irate protestors gathered at various locations, blocking central forces' movements, expressing their distrust in them. Slogans demanding the preservation of Manipur's integrity echoed through the streets, with phrases like "Long Live Manipur," "Save Manipur Integrity," and "Go Back Assam Rifles."

Gurumayum Kunjalata, one of the protestors from Kwakeithel Mayai Leikai, voiced the community's outrage, condemning the alleged brutal killing of three Meitei individuals by armed Kuki militants in the early hours of the morning. She expressed deep concern over the oppression faced by the Meitei community at the hands of Kuki militants and their inability to access their hill areas even to bury their dead. She vowed that such acts of violence by armed Kuki militants would not be tolerated.

Kunjalata called on state leaders to raise their voices for the protection of Manipur's unity and integrity in the ongoing parliamentary session. She assured that the people of the state would wholeheartedly support the leaders if they boldly stand up for Manipur's unity.

Another protester shared their grievances, expressing frustration with the government of India's perceived lack of action in response to the killing of innocent Meitei civilians. They voiced the community's resistance to any outside forces entering their territory and emphasized the need to defend and protect themselves without relying on central forces.

The women protestors also urged the state government to convene an emergency Manipur Legislative Assembly session before the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session. They emphasized the urgency of addressing the crisis and demanded justice for the victims and their families.

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