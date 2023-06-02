As Manipur reels under ethnic unrest due to clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes, incidents of loot and arson reported in the last few weeks have come to light.

As per sources, it has now been revealed that a total of over 4000 weapons including sophisticated ones have been looted from different locations in Manipur since the unrest began.

Further sources also reveal that rioters also took away roughly five lakh rounds of ammunition in the last several weeks, in addition to these weapons.

The firearms include INSAS rifles, and AK 47 assault rifles among others, however, till now around 500 arms have been recovered.

Also Read: 24 hours in Manipur: From gun snatching to threat calls to a sleepless night

Currently through operation is been carried out in Moreh.

Earlier an on-ground report by IndiaTodayNE also highlighted Sugnu in Manipur, wherein civilians were seen carrying arms and landmines in a location where alleged Kuki militants were taking refuge.

The civilians claimed that guns were been carried for self-defence.

On June 1, at a press conference held at the end of a four-day tour of the strife-torn state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that stern action will be taken if there is any violation of the SoO agreement, the home minister said urging everyone to surrender arms.

Appealing to everyone who may have arms in their possession, Amit Shah said, "Surrender your arms to the police today. From tomorrow, a combing operation will start. Action will be taken if arms are found by the police." “I want to appeal to all civil society organisations to not pay heed to rumours. Now is the time to maintain peace from both sides,” Amit Shah said.