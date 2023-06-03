In a violence-ravaged Manipur, people from various places of the valley district demanded to withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur.

Alleging Assam Rifles are biased in performing their duties, various places of Manipur, especially in valley areas stage various forms of democratic protest in many places of Manipur.

Many men and women gathered at the roadside in many places of valley areas day and night to restrict the entry of Assam Rifles in their places by blocking roads.

A similar kind of roadblock protest was also carried out in the Khurkhul area under the Imphal West district this morning. One of the protestors, Sapana said that they had lost their trust in Assam Rifles as they use to allegedly support suspected Kuki militants. Observing their "bias nature" people of the villagers decided not to allow them to enter the village.

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She further said that the state government always claimed that peace is restored in Manipur. But there is no stability in Khurkhul and its adjoining areas to date since the day tension erupted. So far one person died in Khurkhul and many people were injured in her villages and neighbouring villages.

Meanwhile, the human chain was also formed in the Nongmeibung area under the Imphal East district today. One of the protestors told to media that they strongly condemned the "excessive act" of parking three Casper of Assam Rifle forcibly in front of Sugnu Police Station.

"We don't want Assam Rifle to guard us. Please go back from our land," she demanded.

It may be mentioned that there was an incident of a standoff between Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in front of Sugnu Police Station for the latter had reportedly parked their armour Caspers in front of Sugnu PS.

This provoked Manipur Police and later broke out a scuffle between these forces.