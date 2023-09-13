A police personnel was shot dead by a sniper in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday afternoon, September 13, sources informed.

The deceased has been identified as Sub-inspector Onkhomang Haokip. According to officials, he was deployed at N Chingphei when he was shot dead.

The incident occurred a day after three persons were reportedly killed by armed miscreants who carried out an ambush in the state on September 12 morning.



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According to sources, the incident took place around 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday morning when the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei of the Kanggui area.

The civilians who died in the ambush have been identified as Satneo Tuboi of K Ponlen, Ngamminlun Lhouvum of K Ponlem, and Ngamminlun Kipgen of Lhangkichoi. The deceased are reported to be from the Kuki-Zo community.