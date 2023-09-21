Police in Manipur have intensified security operations across the state, resulting in the recovery of explosives and the detention of hundreds of individuals as tensions continue to mount.

Search operations led by security forces have been conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts. These efforts have yielded significant results, with the discovery of one firearm, two locally-made Pumpi guns, 50 rounds of ammunition, and eight explosives recovered from Imphal-West and Kangpokpi districts.

The heightened security measures extend to the installation of a total of 127 Nakas (checkpoints) in various districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions. These checkpoints have played a pivotal role in monitoring and controlling movement within the state. As a result, 873 individuals have been detained in connection with violations in different districts.

In addition to enforcing strict security checks, authorities have prioritized the movement of essential items to ensure the continued supply of goods. A total of 182 vehicles have been allowed to travel along NH-37, while 19 vehicles have moved along NH-2, all carrying essential goods. Stringent security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas, and security convoys are escorting vehicles through sensitive stretches to guarantee safe and unobstructed movement.