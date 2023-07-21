The heart-wrenching video from Manipur showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men has triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from prominent celebrities. As the video went viral, demands for quick action against the culprits to ensure women's safety have grown louder.

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member, Jaya Bachchan, expressed her anguish over the incident, stating, "I felt so bad, I couldn't see the entire video. I was ashamed." She emphasized the need for empathy and asserted that women's safety must be a top priority. Addressing the issue of representation, she stated, "This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 percent women for a panel. Hanthi ke daat hai (This is like Elephant's teeth)."

Priyanka Chopra, a globally acclaimed actress and humanitarian, took to her instagram story to voice her concerns. She questioned the delay in taking action, stating, "It took a video going viral... 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed... before action was taken." Chopra called for unity in seeking justice and emphasized that women cannot be used as pawns in any situation. The actor shared the hashtags "#togetherinshame #justiceforthewomenofmanipur" to mobilize support and raise awareness.

Model-actress Celina Jaitley expressed her distress over the violence, stating, "I am unable to sleep or eat since I saw the #Manipur_Violence videos few hours ago. Shaking with anger, pain, and anger again." Jaitley condemned all forms of violence against women, emphasizing that it is criminal and not cultural. She urged the government to take stringent action to ensure such heinous crimes are never repeated.

The Manipur violence has also garnered reactions from other notable figures in the film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, and Soni Razdan, who have all expressed strong disapproval and solidarity with the victims.