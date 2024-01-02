Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latest incident of violence in Manipur's Thoubal district which has left four persons dead.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the trouble-torn state even once. The Congress leader further called upon the government to take 'concrete steps' to bring stability and peace by talking to all stakeholders in Manipur.

"Four people were killed in Manipur. Many people are injured, there is curfew in many districts. The people of Manipur have been facing murder, violence and destruction for eight months. When will this trend stop? A joint delegation of leaders of all the parties of Manipur had come to Delhi and sought time to meet the Prime Minister but till date he has not given the time. Neither did he go to Manipur, nor talked about Manipur, nor replied in Parliament, nor took any action. Is this the leadership Manipur needs, or is the power of advertisements enough to make it sound great! The government should now, without any delay, start taking concrete steps to bring stability and peace by talking to all stakeholders in Manipur, taking them into confidence," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

मणिपुर में चार लोगों की हत्या कर दी गई। कई लोग घायल हैं, कई जिलों में कर्फ्यू है।



आठ महीने से मणिपुर के लोग हत्या, हिंसा और तबाही झेल रहे हैं। यह सिलसिला कब रुकेगा?



मणिपुर की सभी पार्टियों के नेताओं के संयुक्त प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दिल्ली आकर प्रधानमंत्री से मिलने का समय मांगा था… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 2, 2024

Noteworthy is that violence rocked Manipur's Thoubal district yesterday after an incident of firing has reportedly left four persons dead and as many as fourteen others injured.

The incident took place in Lilong Chingjao where armed miscreants opened fire at people which left four persons dead and fourteen other injured, of whom many are stated to be critical. As per reports, the armed miscreants came wearing police uniforms in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators were set on fire by an angry mob.

Meanwhile, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts in view of the incident. Additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive places where trouble may occur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had appealed for peace in the state and asked people not to take law into their hands and cooperate with the authorities. He had also assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.