The Centre has granted another six-month extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the 2023 Manipur violence, directing it to submit its report by May 20, 2027, according to a government notification.

This is the seventh extension granted to the three-member panel, which was constituted on June 4, 2023, following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May that year. The violence claimed more than 260 lives.

The commission is currently headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan. It was initially chaired by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan assumed charge on March 1.

According to the notification published in the Gazette, the commission has been asked to submit its report to the Centre “as soon as possible but not later than May 20, 2027”.

The panel is examining the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023, following a Tribal Solidarity March organised in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The commission's terms of reference include examining possible lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities or individuals, assessing the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and control the violence, and looking into complaints and allegations submitted by individuals and organisations.

The Centre constituted the commission on the recommendation of the Manipur government, citing the need for an inquiry into the violence and its aftermath.