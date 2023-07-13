Amid the ongoing unrest in the state of Manipur, a fresh protest erupted in the Churachandpur district on July 13.

Protestors mainly from the Kuki community have staged a protest in the Tuibuong area demanding separate administration.

It is to be mentioned here that a group based in Aizawl, consisting of members from the Chin, Kuki, Mizo, and Zomi ethnicities held a protest in Aizawl against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur on July 12.



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The protest was organised by ZORO (Zo Reunification Organisation). The protestors also burnt the poster of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and PM Modi.

The protest aims to condemn the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and the perceived lack of action by the central government.

At the rally, Pu R. Sangkawia ZORO President condemned the attacks on Zo ethnic people and the silence of PM Modi, saying that the head of the family takes care of the affairs of his children, but it appears the Government of India does not care about the Zo people.