Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the BJP's claim that the Prime Minister has saved Manipur, labelling it as 'disgraceful and shameless'.

He highlighted the grim reality of the state, with hundreds of people killed and lakhs displaced due to prevailing fear and intimidation.

Ramesh also noted that communities are living in separation and the Prime Minister has not visited the state for 11 months nor has he engaged in any dialogue with the state's Chief Minister or MLAs or MPs.

He added that the PM's silence, except for a three-minute mention, has been deafening. Ramesh also attributed the violence to the BJP's politics of division and polarisation.

It is disgraceful and shameless for the BJP to claim that the PM has saved Manipur. Hundreds of people have been killed, and lakhs displaced. An atmosphere of fear and intimidation prevails, and communities are living apart. The PM has not made a visit to the state in 11 months,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 8, 2024

Earlier, the Manipur BJP strongly criticised Congress’ Manifesto “Nyay Patra” released yesterday particularly the pledge made in connection with the Manipur issue.



Also Read: Manipur BJP claims Congress’ manifesto on state crisis vague

Addressing the media during a press conference held at its office, Thambal Sanglen, spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, Johnson Elangbam highlighted the guarantees made in Congress’ manifesto relevant to the Manipur issue and termed it as an ambiguous, bogus and election-oriented manifesto.

Johnson stated that there is a lot of confusion in the Congress manifesto with regard to separate administration and Naga peace talks.

Mentioning the point of the Congress Manifesto, he said the Congress party accuses the BJP government as responsible for the ongoing crisis.

The manifesto vows that if Congress win the election, they remove the BJP-led government and provide political and administrative settlement to resolve violence.