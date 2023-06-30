Manipur government on June 30 decided to defer the resumption of normal classes of all schools in the state till July 8.

In this regard, the State Director of School Education, L Nandakumar Singh, issued an order where he said, '' All zonal education officers under the school education department have been directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly''.

“The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the order read further.

Earlier, in a bid to maintain law and order amidst concerns over incidents and the potential misuse of social media platforms, the government suspended the internet connection for another five days.

''The suspension will remain in effect until 3:00 P.M. of July 5, 2023,'' an order from the state government said.

The decision comes as the Director General of Police in Manipur reported ongoing incidents of violence, attacks, arson, and exchange of gunfire. There is a growing apprehension that anti-social elements might exploit social media extensively to disseminate hate speech, hate video messages, and incite public unrest, posing serious repercussions for the state's law and order situation.

Also read: Manipur extends internet suspension for 5 more days till July 5