Violence has rocked Manipur on the first day of 2024. An incident of firing has reportedly left four persons dead and as many as fourteen others injured.

The incident has reportedly taken place in Lilong Chingjao where armed miscreants opened fire at people which left four persons dead and fourteen other injured, of whom many are stated to be critical. As per reports, the armed miscreants came wearing police uniforms in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators have been burnt by an angry mob.

Meanwhile, reports have come in that indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts in view of the incident. Additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive places where trouble may occur. It is also being reported that tensions have also risen in state capital Imphal following the incident.

On the other hand, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed for peace in the state and asked people not to take law into their hands and cooperate with the authorities. He also assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.