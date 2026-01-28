Manipur violence: SC extends Justice Gita Mittal committee’s mandate till July 31

The Supreme Court, on January 28, extended the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal-led committee overseeing relief and rehabilitation of victims of ethnic violence in Manipur till July 31, 2026.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after being told that the committee’s earlier term had formally ended in July last year, even as it continued its work. The court was informed that the panel has already submitted 42 reports covering different aspects of victim rehabilitation.

“Since no formal extension was granted since July 2025, the continuation of the committee shall be regularised and is granted time till July 31, 2026,” Chief Justice Kant said.

The committee was constituted by the apex court on August 7, 2023, to supervise relief, rehabilitation and compensation for those affected by the Manipur violence. Former Maharashtra Director General of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar was also appointed to monitor investigations in criminal cases linked to the unrest.

Headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, the three-member panel includes Justice (retd) Shalini P. Joshi of the Bombay High Court and Justice (retd) Asha Menon of the Delhi High Court. The committee reports directly to the Supreme Court, which continues to monitor cases arising from the ethnic strife.

The panel was set up days after the court described as “deeply disturbing” a video showing women being paraded naked during the violence.

Ethnic clashes in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in hill districts against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, more than 200 people have been killed, hundreds injured, and thousands displaced.