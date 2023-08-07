The Supreme Court on August 7 has taken decisive steps to ensure a comprehensive and fair investigation process in the Manipur violence and formed a three-women judicial panel for investigation and remedial measures.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) announced that a committee comprising three former High Court judges will oversee the investigation and take measures for relief, compensation, and rehabilitation. The committee members include Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Shalini Joshi, and Justice Asha Menon. Additionally, IPS officer Mr Dattatray Padsalgikar, known for his exceptional record and experience in various crucial assignments, has been appointed to be part of the committee.

Clarifying the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, the Solicitor General emphasized that the CBI officers are on deputation and, therefore, will be involved in the investigation process. The Special Investigation Teams (SITs) assigned to handle the cases will be supervised by DIG ranked officers from outside Manipur, ensuring impartiality and transparency in the process. Each officer will monitor six SITs to ensure the accuracy and effectiveness of the investigation.

Addressing concerns about public faith in the rule of law, the CJI further asserted that the investigation process aims to restore confidence in the legal system. To supplement the efforts, an additional oversight committee, consisting of a former IPS officer with extensive investigative experience, will provide further scrutiny and reporting directly to the Supreme Court.

Regarding the specific investigation, the CJI highlighted that 16 FIRs have been transferred to the CBI, and more might follow. It is crucial to note that the Court aims to support the CBI's work and has no intention to impede its process.

During the proceedings, various parties presented their concerns and grievances. Sr Adv Gopal Sankarnarayan emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating the need for action concerning the large number of rounds of ammunition involved. Meanwhile, a counsel representing common citizens expressed the hardships faced by civilians due to highway blockades and increased costs, calling for a resolution to such issues.

Assuring a mature handling of the situation, Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, representing the government, assured the Court that Manipur's issues are being addressed at a mature level.