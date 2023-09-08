The Thadou Students' Association Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District launched a goodwill mission under the theme, "Thilpha Bol'u hite" which means "Let's Do Good Things" today at Keithelmanbi village in Champhai Sub Division in Kangpokpi district.

The student body distributed school bags to Internally Displaced Children who could restart their education from their temporary shelter in relief camps after they were displaced following the outbreak of the wide-scale ethnic violence in the state.

Being a responsible student body, the Thadou Students' Association has been exerting all efforts for the welfare of the student community in every possible way, said TSA Sadar Hills President Paominlun Lhouvum.



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He continued that TSA Sadar Hills is aggrieved by the suffering of the affected and displaced families, especially, the young children, and therefore, initiated the mission "Thilpha Bol'u hite" to address the basic needs of the school children in our capacity.

Interestingly, the student body initiated the "Thilpha Bol'u hite" mission after its President once saw a few children returning from school without school bags along the NH-2 and on enquiring about them he came to know they were Internally Displaced Children sheltering at relief camps.

During the launching ceremony of the "Thilpha Bol'u hite" mission, school bags were distributed to more than 50 Internally Displaced students sheltering at relief camps in Champhai Sub Division of Kangpokpi District.

TSA Sadar Hills President, Paominlun Lhouvum said that the school bags were sponsored by the Thadou Christian Fellowship, Macau, and conveyed heartfelt gratitude for their concern and love.

He said that under the "Thilpha Bol'u hite" mission, we will continue to support and alleviate the suffering of the displaced children.