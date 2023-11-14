Security forces in Manipur apprehended an active member of the proscribed group Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) in the Imphal-West District on November 14 . The arrest led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol, two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds, a car, Rs. 92,000 in cash, and four mobile phones. The detained individual was known for his involvement in extorting large sums of money from the general public.

Over the last 24 hours, the state experienced tense situations with sporadic incidents of firing and gatherings of protestors. Security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Thoubal, and Kangpokpi districts to maintain control.

In a separate incident, Manipur Police apprehended an individual in Senapati district carrying 35 soap cases containing 421.6 grams of brown sugar in a Tata Yodha. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

To ensure the smooth flow of essential items, 349 vehicles along NH-37 and 814 vehicles along NH-2 were secured under strict security measures. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 133 checkpoints were established across Manipur, resulting in the detention of 794 individuals in connection with various violations.

The public is urged not to succumb to rumors and to verify information from the rumor-free hotline - 9233522822 of the Central Control Room. Additionally, an appeal is made to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.