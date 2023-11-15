A joint force of Police, Forest and Manipur Rifles (MR) carried out a poppy destruction drive at Tora Champhung Hill Range under Ukhrul district.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 16 hectares of illicit poppy fields were destroyed, 20 huts burned, and other infrastructures such as pipeline connections, fertilizers, salt, herbicides, and pesticides were also destroyed.



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A joint force of Police, Forest & MR carried out a Poppy destruction drive at Tora Champhung Hill Range under Ukhrul district.



16 hectares of illicit poppy fields were destroyed, 20 huts burned, and other infrastructures such as pipeline connection, fertilizers, salt,… pic.twitter.com/8S2YE7MiZI — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2023

Meanwhile, on the second day of the joint poppy destruction drive-by Police, Forest and MR at Phalee-Tora-Champhung Hill range in Ukhrul District, 25 huts were burned and 15 hectares of poppy plantation were also destroyed.

The state government is intensifying its War on Drugs and will not stop until the drug menace is completely rooted out from the state.