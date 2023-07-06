Manipur police along with central security forces destroyed four bunkers in the Kangpokpi, Imphal West and Churachandpur Districts on July 5.

Meanwhile, other districts are also destroying the bunkers built in the fringe area.

As per Manipur police, the situation remains to be tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mobs during the last 24 (twenty-four) hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts.

During the last 24 hours, State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in both hill and valley districts. Yesterday (04.07.2023), an intermittent exchange of fire between unknown miscreants took place at the hill range above Langza village near Khoijumantabi. Police and Central Forces launched an operation in the area and the armed miscreants were repelled from the area. In another incident, an unruly mob of about 3500-4000 people stormed Heirok Police Station and took away some arms & ammunition which included exhibits.



Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh announces to destroy all bunkers in the state



The District Police along with Central Forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse the mob and prevented further damage to the Police Station. Intermittent firing between unknown armed miscreants was also reported on 05.07.2023 at Luwangshangol /Phaileng area, adjoining Imphal-West and Kangpokpi districts. Central Forces intervened and controlled the situation.

On the otherhand, about 124 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 250 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State. The checking at the nakas/checkpoints was intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents.

On July 5, 2023, at around 2040 hrs, Manipur Police arrested the Army Chief of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) group namely, S/S Colonel Ngagom Pamheiba @ Kaki S/o Ng. Chaoba of Bramahpur Nahabam Leikai, Imphal-East district from the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station, Imphal East.

A case is registered at Porompat Police Station, Imphal East for investigation. An appeal is made to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling rumour free number - 9233522822 of the Central Control room, and to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.