Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts in which four bunkers were destroyed at Lumbong Mountain, Haraothel, Kangpokpi District.

In the operation, one Country Made a 9mm Pistol with a magazine and twenty-seven explosives (HE Hand Grenades-10, Soft Gelatin sticks-17) were recovered near Haotak Phailen village, Bishnupur District.



Also Read: Manipur government reinforces security forces along Indo-Myanmar border

Meanwhile, the movement of 444 vehicles along NH-37 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 138 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 187 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.