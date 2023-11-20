In response to the escalating tensions in Manipur, the state police have detained 126 individuals across various districts for their alleged involvement in violations during the past 24 hours. The situation, though tense, remains under control, with security forces conducting extensive search operations and flag marches in vulnerable areas.

In a tragic incident at Khonsakhul-L. Munlai Junction, Kangpokpi, on November 20, 2023, two individuals, including a police personnel identified as Henminlen Vaiphei from the 6th IRB, lost their lives in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants. The security forces promptly launched search operations to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack.

To ensure the free and safe movement of essential items, 180 vehicles have been escorted along NH-37. Stringent security measures, including the installation of 135 Nakas/Checkpoints in both hill and valley districts, have been implemented. The detained individuals are held in connection with various violations across the state.

An appeal has been made to the general public to avoid believing in rumors and to be cautious of false videos. In an effort to dispel misinformation, the Central Control Room has established a rumor-free helpline at 9233522822.