Over the past 24 hours, security forces in Manipur have successfully conducted search operations, leading to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives in various districts. The operations also resulted in the apprehension of individuals involved in illegal activities.

In Imphal-East district, eight arms, including an Assault Rifle, .303, SMG Carbine, Sten Gun, and two 9mm Pistols, were seized, along with 62 rounds of ammunition, 18 explosives, one locally-made bomb launcher (Pompi), two wireless sets (KENWOOD), two tube launchers, one Smoke Grenade, and five BP Jackets.

Search operations were extended to several districts, including Imphal-East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, and Imphal West. In Imphal-East, additional contraband was found, bringing the total tally of recovered items to eight arms, 62 ammunition rounds, 18 explosives, a locally-made bomb launcher, two wireless sets, two tube launchers, one Smoke Grenade, and five BP Jackets.

In Churachandpur's Old Dampi village, security forces made a significant discovery, recovering two arms, including a 9mm Pistol with a magazine and a locally-made single-barrel shotgun, as well as heavy caliber machine gun rounds, a heavy mortar, a country-made improvised bomb, and a Rocket-Propelled Grenade.

On October 16, 2023, in Bishnupur, an individual was abducted by unknown miscreants from Ithai. District Police Bishnupur conducted a rescue operation and successfully recovered the abducted person along with an SLR Rifle, ten ammunitions, a Tear Gas Gun, seven munition shells, and two smartphones believed to be used by the miscreants.

Further, in a successful operation on October 15, security forces arrested Lamtinsei Singson, also known as Seipu, the Commander in Chief of UTLA/KNO (Seipu group), which is currently in the Suspension of Operations (SOO) camp in Chongkhujou, Henglep, Churachandpur district. Ten soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing approximately 124 grams in total, were found in his vehicle.

Joint operations were conducted by a combined team of state and central security forces in various areas across Manipur, with more than 600 houses searched and over 1400 individuals verified. No arrests were made during these operations.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured, with strict security measures in place in vulnerable areas and security convoys provided in sensitive stretches to facilitate safe and free vehicle movement.

In response to recent incidents, a total of 132 checkpoints and Nakas have been set up in different districts of Manipur, resulting in the detention of 2240 individuals in connection with violations across the state.