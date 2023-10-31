In response to the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Moreh, the state Cabinet convened an emergency meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on October 31.

The Cabinet acknowledged the commendable restraint shown by both sides of the ethnic conflict, maintaining peace in the state for the past one-and-a-half to two months.

Chingtham Anand Kumar, MPS, hailing from Haobam Marak Chingtham Leikai, Imphal, was killed while overseeing the ground cleaning for a helipad construction project at the Eastern Shine School. The unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants during his duty led to his death. The Cabinet expressed its deepest condemnation of this cowardly act.

To honor the service of Chingtham Anand Kumar, the Cabinet approved an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, recognizing his special duty in a particularly sensitive area. Furthermore, the government pledged to provide suitable employment to the bereaved family of the martyr.

The Cabinet has issued directives to launch a joint operation in Moreh and its neighboring regions with the objective of capturing those responsible for this heinous crime. Additional state forces have been deployed from Imphal to intensify the efforts, and these operations are already underway.

In light of the recent events, the Cabinet ordered that Central and State forces ensure the unhindered movement of transportation and the general public along the Pallel-Moreh road on NH-102.

Considering Moreh's strategic position within India's Act East Policy, the Cabinet emphatically declared that no illegal armed personnel would be tolerated within or near Moreh town.

The Cabinet also highlighted the activities of the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC), an organization that issued a press release on October 24, 2023, foreseeing an imminent conflict within the Kuki-Zo community before the upcoming harvesting season. The Cabinet noted that an FIR has already been lodged against this organization. However, in response to the tragic killing of a senior police officer, the Cabinet further approved the recommendation to declare the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) an unlawful association/organization under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.