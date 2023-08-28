Security forces in Manipur recovered 7 arms, and 111 ammunition in the last 24 hours in search operations in fringe and vulnerable areas of Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal West districts.

The police recovered 07 (seven) arms and 111 (one hundred eleven) ammunition from Churachandpur district during the operations and recovered 1 (one) arm and arrested 2 (two) persons for possession of arms in Kangpokpi District during Naka.



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The 03(three) arms and 105 ammunition looted from a house guard at Imphal West by unknown miscreants in the wee hours of 27.08.2023 were recovered by the State Police after conducting special operations.

A total of 127 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1405 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.