During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control with sporadic incidents of congregation of protestors.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Thoubal, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.

The following items were recovered during the operations: (i) 02 (two) arms (SLR with Magazine- 01, Muzzle Loading Rifle -01), 01(one) Carbine Magazine and 01(one) Wireless radio set were recovered from Loiching range, Kangpokpi District.

On November 4, security forces arrested 07(seven) persons including 01(one) Myanmar National from Chavangphai, Yangoubung, Seijang, Zion Veng under Moreh PS, Tengnoupal district and recovered 10(ten) grams of Gun powder, 01(one) Chinese Hand Grenade, 60(sixty) grams of suspected Sulphur Dioxide, 102(one hundred and two) nos. of 12 Bore rounds and 2.5 Kg of suspected explosive material (Ammonium Nitrate).



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Today Imphal-West District Police recovered 04 (four) vehicles (Bolero-01, Gypsy-03), which were taken away by armed miscreants from the vicinity of jail road on 01.11.2023, from different places of Imphal-West.

Movement of 238 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 133 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 1320 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

An appeal is made to the general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos. Any circulation of unfounded videos etc may be confirmed from the rumour-free number - 9233522822 of the Central Control room. Further, the appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.