In the latest development to the ongoing Manipur crisis, the situation remains to grip in the bordering areas of Chandel and Churachandpur district on June 3.

Meanwhile, sources also revealed that areas such as Tengjang, Sugnu, and Leisantampak districts also remain grim.

On June 3, the incident of firing was also reported at 11 AM in the morning.

Suspected Kuki militants equipped with sophisticated weaponry and bombs assaulted two villages in Manipur's Imphal West district, injuring at least 5 people on June 3.

As per official sources, out of the five injured, there were three people injured in gunshot wounds, which one is said to be serious.

This comes after an alteration between Kukis and Manipur police at Kangchup village in Manipur.

Personnel of the state police and Manipur Rifles stationed at the two villages - Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong - retaliated leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for more than four hours on Friday night and later pushed back the militants to nearby hills, the police said.

The injured have been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Raj Medicity in Imphal, where their situations are described as serious.