Six Kuki MLAs of Manipur and various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from the hill areas of Manipur held a meeting with Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on September 6.

The Chief Minister said that he felt deeply sorry and hurt for the suffering of many people due to violence in Manipur.

Zoramthanga further added that the future course of action should be carried out in consultation with various organizations and the public and that Mizo people are ready to help their fellow brothers and sisters when they need it.

Ministers and MLAs, representatives of the Mizo People's Convention, Kuki Students' Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, Zomi Council Student Organization and other organizations were present at the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that the 10 Kuki legislators from the hill districts of Manipur along with the SoO groups and Kuki CSO have been demanding a separate administration since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Earlier this month, following the safe evacuation of the last 24 Kuki volunteers from New Lambulane in Imphal on September 1 evening, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, declared a "total separation of the Kukis and the Meiteis."



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This announcement comes as the KIM reiterates its demand for a separate administration and urges the Government of India to expedite "meaningful and honourable" political dialogue with the United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO) under Suspension of Operations for justice, peace, and lasting solutions.

Janghaolun Haokip, KIM's Information and Publicity Secretary, expressed deep concern over the attack against the Kuki volunteers, who had been safeguarding Kuki houses and properties in New Lambulane from intermittent incidents of arson and looting by the Meiteis. Despite the fear of a barbaric attack, the volunteers were later escorted by security personnel and safely reached their destination.