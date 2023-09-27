Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) specialized team, arrived in Imphal on September 27 in a special flight. The team will investigate the murder case of Hijam Luwangbi Linthoinganbi and Philem Hemanjit.

The move has been taken up under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on September 26 ,Manipur Chief Minister took to microblogging site X to inform that the CBI would investigate the death of two missing students whose dead bodies were recovered.

On September 26, as many as 40 students were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on September 26 as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who went missing in July.

The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media on September 25.

The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat here, police said.

The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals.