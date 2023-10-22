A team of Special Commando, Manipur Police on October 22 apprehended three Myanmarese nationals under suspicious circumstances as tensions flared in and around Moreh town. The individuals are believed to be involved in theft and looting amidst ongoing protests against the deployment of state police and commandos in the region.

The incident unfolded around 9 am on October 22 when the Special Commando unit was conducting foot patrolling in the vicinity of Moreh town. Upon investigation, the detained individuals identified themselves as follows:

Khamkhenthang Guite, 25 years old, son of Paochinlen Guite, hailing from Namphalong Sawbua II, Myanmar.

Aung Mae, 30 years old, son of Mae Aao, resident of Tamu Sawbua X, Myanmar.

Aung Aung, 25 years old, son of Uoo Mao Mao, originating from Tamu Sawbua XI, Myanmar.

These individuals are suspected of pilfering furniture items and electric generators from houses that were tragically burned during recent clashes in the region. They have been handed over to the Moreh Police Station for further investigation.