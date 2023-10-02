While expressing appreciation to authorities concerned about the arrest of four accused who were allegedly involved in the brutal killing of two students, students of Manipur University of Culture (MUC) urged the state government not to spare anyone whosoever involved in the case and award them capital punishment.

This was stated during a candlelight vigil held against the brutal killing of two students organised by students of MUC at its administrative block of varsity today under the theme "Fight for justice not for violence".

The ceremony was organised to pay tribute departed souls of two students namely Hijam Linthoingambi and Phijam Hemanjit who were killed brutally by armed militants to rest their souls in peace.



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At the sidelines of the ceremony, one of the students, Rediya said that the killing of two students during the course of ongoing crisis is very unfortunate. At least students should not be victimised by the crisis as they are innocent, unarmed and hope for future generations.

She further said that the state government not being able to trace the whereabouts of these two students for more than two months is highly condemnable. However, the arrest of the four accused is highly appreciable because it gives immense hope that at least justice will surely prevail.

The student community expects the government to arrest all the culprits and provide befitting capital punishment. As the investigation has started, the state government should make a concerted effort to find out the dead bodies and return them to the victims' families, she demanded.

She also said that the current crisis affected the academic atmosphere to a great extent. The state government should make all efforts to shun the violence otherwise careers of students will be at stake.