Supreme Court (SC) will pass the orders on August 25 to facilitate the proper functioning of the Justice Mittal panel set up to oversee relief for victims of Manipur violence.

The development comes after a panel headed by former judge Gita Mittal to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of victims of violence in Manipur on August 21 submitted three reports to the Supreme Court, including one on the need to upgrade the compensation scheme for the strife-torn people of the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra ordered that copies of all three reports be supplied to all solicitors involved and gave advocate Vrinda Grover, who was arguing on behalf of one of the victims, the task of compiling recommendations for the panel.

The court also stated that three reports had been submitted by the Justice Mittal-led committee on topics like lost documents and the need to update Manipur's compensation programme in line with National Legal Services Authority guidelines.

The Manipur victim compensation scheme needs to be upgraded, according to the recommendations provided by the Justice Mittal-led committee, and a nodal administrative expert should be established, the bench added.

On August 7, the apex court issued an order mandating the formation of a committee composed of three former judges of the Maharashtra High Court to oversee victim assistance, rehabilitation, and restitution, as well as criminal case investigations.

The court said the panel will be submitting reports to it directly.

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