Following the brutal Jiribam killings where six members of a Meitei family were murdered by suspected Kuki militants on November 11, the victims' family members and survivors of the incident appealed to both the Centre and state governments, as well as human rights organisations, to ensure that the perpetrators are sentenced to death.

Speaking about their traumatic ordeal, the survivors — Telem Uttam Singh, who lost his wife and two children; Telem Mongyai Meetei, who lost his mother and elder sister; and Yurembam Sandhiya Begum, who lost two sisters — shared their anguish with reporters in Delhi.

Through a translator, Sandhiya recounted: "About 30 militants surrounded our village, armed and ready. I managed to escape, but I saw my mother being dragged away in an autorickshaw. It was a nightmare."

The victims, all internally displaced people living in a relief camp in Borobekra, Jiribam, after their homes were burned earlier this year, were identified as:

Yurembam Rani Devi, 60

Telam Thoibi Devi, 31

Laishram Heitonbi Devi, 25

Laishram Chingkheinganba, 3

Telam Thajamanbi, 8

Laishram Langamba, 10 months

In tears, Uttam Singh expressed his devastation: "We lost our homes first, and then they came for us in the relief camp. Who kills a 10-month-old baby? They are worse than animals. The pain is unbearable."

Nine Meitei civil society organisations have labeled the alleged killings as a “premeditated act of terror.” In a joint statement, they declared: "This was not a clash between two communities or spontaneous mob violence. The Kuki militants allegedly traveled 200 kilometers to target a Meitei relief camp, abducting and brutally murdering civilians, including women and children. Shockingly, Kuki civil society groups have allegedly played the victim card, justifying the militants' actions and referring to them as ‘village volunteers.’"

The groups questioned the motives behind the killings and the release of images of the hostages before their murder, alleging it was intended to maximise trauma and incite hatred.

The massacre is part of ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur. While the Meitei community seeks inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes category, Kuki groups advocate for a separate administration, citing historical discrimination and unequal resource distribution. The clashes have reportedly claimed over 220 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 people.

Kuki civil society organisations, however, have pointed to an earlier attack on November 7, when a Hmar woman in Zairawn village was allegedly raped and killed by suspected Meitei militants. The Manipur government has countered, stating the violence was allegedly triggered by Kuki militants’ October 19 attack on Borobekra police station and neighbouring homes.

Amidst the cycle of violence, security forces reported killing ten suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam, on November 11. However, they were referred to as village volunteers by Kuki groups. The case is now being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The families of the victims have demanded swift action from the government. Uttam Singh pleaded: "This is not just about us; it’s about justice for everyone. These atrocities must stop, and the guilty must face the severest punishment."

As Manipur grapples with ethnic violence, survivors and civil society groups continue to seek accountability and peace.