In a fresh incident of violence reported in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, suspected Kuki militants killed three people in the Kwakta area late on Friday.

The deceased are reportedly from the Meitei community in the Kwakta area under ward number 8.

The deceased has been identified as Yumnam Jiten Meitei (46), Yumnam Pishak Meitei (67) and Yumnam Premkumar Meitei (39) all hailing from Kwakta Lamlhai.



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According to the Bishnupur Police, three people from the Meitei community have been killed while several houses were set on fire.

Police sources said a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them.

The buffer zone guarded by central forces is made more than 2 km ahead of the Kwakta area in Bishnupur district.



On August 4, Manipur police reported that a joint security force conducted an operation in the Koutruk hill range and destroyed as many as seven illegal bunkers.

Further, a total of 129 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 1047 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.