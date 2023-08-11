All ten Kuki-Zomi-Hmar Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Manipur on August 11 have demanded accountability from the Union Home Ministry, raising concerns about recent claims made by the Ministry regarding infiltrators from Myanmar and their alleged involvement in village defense.

Amidst the ongoing tensions and attacks faced by their communities, the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs issued a joint statement urging the Union Home Ministry to provide detailed information on the alleged illegal infiltrators from Myanmar. They are also requesting concrete proof of these infiltrators' participation in defending the Kuki-Zo-Hmar villages, which have reportedly been targeted by Meitei militias purportedly led by Manipur Police.

The call for evidence stems from disheartening statements made by the Union Home Minister in Parliament, where he labeled the ethnic cleansing experienced by the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people as a disturbance caused by infiltration from Myanmar post the 2021 Junta takeover. The MLAs find this characterization deeply troubling and have chosen to voice their concerns collectively.

Furthermore, the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs have directed their attention to the Solicitor General, urging the presentation of evidence regarding deceased individuals from these alleged infiltrators. The MLAs have indicated that should this evidence not be provided, an apology to both the court and the nation would be deemed necessary.