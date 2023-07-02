A fresh wave of violence gripped the violence-hit state of Manipur after three persons were reported killed in the ensuing clashes, said sources.

The periphery areas of Bishnupur district in Manipur continue to remain tense after clashes erupted at around 12 am on July 2, leading to the death of three people.

As per sources, a brutal attack was launched by a group of militants in the periphery areas bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of the state with several houses torched and few people even reported to have been abducted.

Sources also claimed that a person was beheaded during the clashes and the decapitated head being displayed at various locations by the armed militants.

This fresh incident of violence comes just a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had clarified that he will be not resigning from his post as the situation is currently sensitive in the state.

The statement of Biren Singh comes after high-voltage drama outside his residence where a large crowd of people gathered outside his residence urging him not to step down.

Also read : Manipur violence: 3 feared dead after fresh incident of firing reported in Kangpokpi district on June 29, 5 injured