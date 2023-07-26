Fresh violence was reported in Manipur on July 26 after miscreants burnt down houses belonging to Meitei community in the state’s Moreh town, said sources.

As per sources, fresh clashes erupted leading to burning down of abandoned houses belonging to Meitei community by few Kuki miscreants. Although there are no Meitei civilians left in Moreh now.

At around 8:30 am on July 26, incidents of arson of more than 30 houses at different locations of Moreh town were reported, as per sources.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces, which includes the Manipur Police, and Kuki militants, according to sources.

No action has been taken during arson of houses but state's security forces resorted to firing against the mob and the miscreants who attacked security forces.

A combined team of 5 Assam Rifles, Moreh Police, and Border Security Force (BSF) are engaging in cross firing with miscreants which includes Kuki National Army and People's Democratic Defence Force of Myanmar, as per source.





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